USPS releases Lena Horne stamp for Black History Month

RICHMOND, Va. (WRIC) — The United States Postal Service (USPS) is celebrating the life and legacy of Lena Horne. She has been chosen as the 41st honoree in the Black Heritage stamp series.

The stamp is available in post offices across the country and online in time for February, Black History Month.

“Today, we honor the 70-year career of a true American legend,” says Deputy Postmaster General Ronald Stroman during today’s dedication. “With this Forever stamp, the Postal Service celebrates a woman who used her platform as a renowned entertainer to become a prolific voice for civil rights advancement and gender equality.”

Horne was born in Brooklyn, New York on June 30, 1917. Recognized as a trailblazer in Hollywood for women of color, she used her fame to inspire Americans as a dedicated civil rights activist.

The stamp art features a photograph of Horne taken by Christian Steiner in the 1980’s.

The USPS says Kristen Monthei colorized the original black and white photo, and art director Ethel Kessler designed the stamp.

The USPS is sharing news of the stamp with the hashtags #LenaHorneForever and #BlackHeritageStamps.

Find 8News on Twitter, Facebook, and Instagram; send your news tips to iReport8@wric.com.