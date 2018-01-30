Tractor-trailer hauling 20,000 pounds of food crashes on I-95 in Petersburg

PETERSBURG, Va. (WRIC) — A tractor-trailer crash caused major backup on Interstate 95 south in Petersburg Tuesday afternoon.

Virginia State Police said they were called to a two-vehicle wreck on I-95 South, just south of Washington Street, at around 1:20 p.m.

One of the vehicles, a tractor-trailer, was hauling roughly 20,000 pounds of food product when it struck a Jeep with a trailer attached that was pulled over on the side of the road.

The driver of the tractor-trailer then lost control, and the weight of the trailer forced it to overturn down the embankment.

No injuries were reported.

Crews remain on scene and anticipate that clean-up efforts may last several hours.

The crash remains under investigation.

