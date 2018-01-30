Tractor-trailer driver seriously injured in wreck on I-295 in Henrico County

HENRICO COUNTY, Va. (WRIC) — The driver of a tractor-trailer was seriously injured following a single-vehicle crash on I-295 Tuesday night.

The crash occurred at around 7:15 p.m. on the ramp from northbound I-295 to Interstate 64 (Exit 53B) in Henrico County.

According to Virginia State Police, the driver of a 2000 International Tractor hauling granite or marble on a flatbed trailer was attempting to take Exit 53B and lost control while approaching the curve. The truck then lost control, ran off the road to the left and overturned onto its top.

The driver was trapped inside the truck and the load it was hauling was lost, according to police.

The driver was eventually extricated and transported to an area hospital for treatment of serious injuries.

VDOT anticipates the ramp will be closed for an ‘extended period of time’ as crews work to clear the scene.

