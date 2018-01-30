Tractor-trailer hauling 20 thousand pounds of food crashes on I-95 south in Petersburg causing delays

PETERSBURG, Va. (WRIC) — A tractor trailer crash is causing delays on Interstate 95 south in Petersburg Tuesday afternoon.

Police responded to a two car accident southbound south of Washington street.

The Tractor trailer was hauling approximately 20 thousand pounds of food product when it hit a jeep with a trailer attached pulled over on the side of the road.

The driver of the tractor trailer lost control and the weight of the trailer forced it to overturn down the embankment

VDOT says, the right and center lanes are closed just south of Washington St. (mile marker 52).

All lanes are now closed. Traffic is getting by on the left shoulder. There is currently a 3 mile backup. Drivers are encouraged to use an alternate route to avoid delays.

No injuries were reported and the clean-up is expected to take several hours.

The crash is still being investigated

