The Valentine announces ‘2018 Richmond History Makers’

RICHMOND, Va. (WRIC) — The list of 2018 Richmond History Makers is out. This year The Valentine is recognizing individuals and groups in six categories for helping to shape the Richmond region.

The Richmond History Makers program launched in 2005. This year for the first time, The Valentine’s nominating categories are aligned with the Capital Region Collaborative’s (CRC) regional priorities.

These are the honorees and categories for 2018:

–Ashby and Terri Anderson (Creating Quality Educational Opportunities. Aligns with CRC Regional Priority Education)

—Kim Mahan, MAXX Potential (Demonstrating Innovative Solutions. Aligns with CRC Regional Priorities Workforce Preparation, Job Creation, Transportation)

—Pam Mines, JP JumPers Foundation (Encouraging Regional Collaboration. Aligns with any of the eight CRC Regional Priorities)

—Diversity Richmond (Championing Social Justice. Aligns with CRC Regional Priority Social Stability)

—Duron Chavis, Lewis Ginter Botanical Garden (Promoting Stronger Communities. Aligns with CRC Regional Priority Healthy Communities)

—CultureWorks (Advancing Our Quality of Life. Aligns with CRC Priorities Quality Place, James River, Transportation)

A committee made up of Leadership Metro Richmond (LMR) graduates and former honorees selected this year’s recipients.

The 13th annual Richmond History Makers Celebration will take place at Virginia Union University’s Claude G. Perkins Living and Learning Center on Tuesday, March 13, 2018 at 4 p.m.

The Capital Region Collaborative will present its Annual Community Update.

8News is a sponsor of this event.

For ticket information, follow this link.

Find 8News on Twitter, Facebook, and Instagram; send your news tips to iReport8@wric.com.