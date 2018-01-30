Second shelter for human trafficking victims set to open in Henrico County

Related Coverage Plans unveiled for Richmond area human trafficking shelter

HENRICO COUNTY, Va. (AP/WRIC) — A second shelter for victims of human trafficking in the Richmond area is expected to open next month.

Safe Harbor and Bon Secours Richmond Health System announced Tuesday that the shelter will provide transitional housing to women in Central Virginia who are no longer in need of emergency services, but still need some help while they learn life skills and find jobs.

“This is a next step for them so they’re still within a safe environment,” said Safe Harbor Executive Director Cathy Harbor. “We still help to support them financially and provide all of their emotional needs, but it’s more of an independent living situation where it’s not staffed 24/7.”

The two organizations opened an emergency shelter last year. Both shelters are in Henrico County, but the precise locations are confidential to protect the women who live there.

Michael Feinmel, a deputy Commonwealth’s Attorney for Henrico County, said his office prosecutes about 75 human trafficking cases annually. He said many women end up being tricked, coerced or forced into prostitution by men with whom they are involved romantically.

