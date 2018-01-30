RRHA: Creighton Court heating repairs will not be totally completed until mid-March

RICHMOND, Va. (WRIC) — Richmond’s Creighton Court residents who were relocated to hotels after living without heat will be temporarily moved to vacant units within the public housing community while the heating repairs are underway.

RRHA Interim CEO Orlando Artze told 8News that crews are working to install baseboard heat to a total of 78 units.

They anticipate 35 of the 78 units will be completed by Feb. 21, and the rest of the units won’t be done until three or four weeks after that. The total completion of repairs will not be done until at least mid-March.

Earlier this month, Shamin Hotels began providing rooms to many of the public housing tenants free of charge.

