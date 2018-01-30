RRHA: Creighton Court heating repairs will not be totally completed until end of March

RICHMOND, Va. (WRIC) — Richmond’s Creighton Court residents who were relocated to hotels after living without heat for months will be temporarily moved to vacant units within the public housing community while the heating repairs are underway.

Earlier this month, Shamin Hotels began providing rooms to many of the public housing tenants free of charge.

RRHA Interim CEO Orlando Artze told 8News that crews are working to install baseboard heat to a total of 78 units.

They anticipate 35 of the 78 units will be completed by Feb. 21, and the rest of the units won’t be done until March 29.

But the issue dates back to the spring of last year. Former RRHA CEO T.K. Somanath told 8News earlier this month that aging, rusted pipes along with a lack of communication to senior staff are to blame.

RRHA says the repairs are estimated to cost $213,000. That amount is not including the roughly $23,000 it’ll cost RRHA to move the tenants’ belongings to the vacant units.

In addition to the 78 Creighton Court units without any heat, there are an additional 255 units throughout all of the public housing developments that have partial heat. RRHA says crews have been gradually repairing those units and should have the repairs completed by this Friday.

In the meantime, RRHA says they’ve hired a board of commissioners to find a permanent CEO.

