RPD still seeking info in 12-year-old Carytown homicide

RICHMOND, Va. (WRIC) — The Richmond Police Department is continuing to investigate a homicide that took place 12 years ago in Carytown.

At approximately 2:38 a.m. on Jan. 5, police were dispatched to the intersection of Ellwood Avenue and North Auburn Street for calls of random gunfire and a person shot. When officers arrived, they found Michael D. Dobbs lying on the sidewalk of North Auburn Street suffering from a gunshot wound. He was pronounced dead at the scene.

Police were told Dobbs left a friend’s house on North Boulevard shortly after 1:30 a.m. Around this same time, it was reported that a white male, believed to be Dobbs, was attacked by two black males within the 3100 block of Ellwood Avenue. Moments later, a gunshot was heard.

Upon further investigation, the incident appeared to be a random street robbery. Police do not believe Dobbs or his assailants lived in the area.

A recent graduate of Bridgewater College with a new job, Dobbs was loved by his family and friends. His family wants justice and closure for the loss of their loved one. The family has offered an additional reward for any information leading to the arrest and conviction of the persons responsible for this terrible crime.

Anyone who has information related to the homicide of Michael Dobbs is asked to call Major Crimes Detective J. Fultz at (804) 646-3929 or (804) 363-8914 or Crime Stoppers at 780-1000. Citizens can also text Crime Stoppers at 274637, using the key word “ITip” followed by your tip. Both Crime Stoppers methods are anonymous.

Find 8News on Twitter, Facebook, and Instagram; send your news tips to iReport8@wric.com.