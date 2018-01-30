Police warn drivers about lost license plate scheme

FISHERS, Ind. (WISH) — Police are warning drivers about a potentially dangerous situation so you don’t become a victim.

After a “suspicious incident” near a busy intersection, police are afraid the scam could make its way across the country.

Two men are accused of trying to get a woman who was driving alone to pull over.

They told her she had lost her license plate.

Police described this as a dangerous situation and are still looking to speak with the two men involved to find out their intent.

“The men indicated to her that she had lost her license plate and asked for her to pull over. She immediately questioned them and when she did so, the male passenger held up a license plate indicating that it belonged to her. Fortunately for her, she knew her license plate number, and she knew this was not her license plate,” said Sgt. Tom Weger with the Fishers Police Department.

Police say the woman did the right thing by driving away, and they say when something like this happens, officers need to be made aware right away.

“So that we can locate these individuals and determine what their intent was,” said Sgt. Weger. “This is definitely a 911 situation.”

Investigators are asking anyone with additional information on this case to give them a call at 317-595-3300. If this happens to you, call 911.

Find 8News on Twitter, Facebook, and Instagram; send your news tips to iReport8@wric.com.