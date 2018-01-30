Police searching for suspect after double shooting in Ashland

HANOVER COUNTY, Va. (WRIC) — A man and a woman are in the hospital after a double shooting in Ashland late Monday night.

Ashland police told 8News that officers responded to reports of a shooting at the Misty Pines Apartments off Arlington Street around 10 p.m.

Both victims were transported to VCU Medical Center with non-life threatening gunshot wounds.

Police say they are still following leads to find a suspect.

