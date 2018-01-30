Police: Recent armed robberies in Henrico neighborhood possibly related

HENRICO COUNTY, Va. (WRIC) — Police in Henrico County are looking into an armed robbery and an attempted armed robbery that took place last week and could be connected.

Police responded to an incident in the 9100 block of Hungary Road on January 26 where a victim was approached outside of their home by a male displaying a firearm. He eventually fled the scene.

A similar incident happened nearby the following day in the 9000 block of Arthur Court. The victim dropped her purse, which was by the male who then fled.

No injuries were reported in either incident.

8News spoke with a neighbor of one of the incidents and she says that the area is fairly quiet. The neighbor, who did not want to be identified, was shocked to learn of this happening so close to her home.

“I received a newsletter from the association and it was very alarming,” she explained. “I come home frequently by myself, usually stop and get the mail. It has definitely caused me to be more aware of my surroundings.”

Anyone who may have information about either incident is asked to contact the Henrico County Police Department.

