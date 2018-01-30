Police: Couple busted printing fake money at Holiday Inn

MOBILE, Ala (WKRG) — Police in Alabama say a man and woman tried to rip off a Holiday Inn by paying with fake money.

But that’s not all: When they went to arrest them, police say they found their printing operation in their hotel room.

Police say they found a large amount of counterfeit cash, a printing machine and all the supplies to make the funny money.

Christopher Tanner, 44, and Debbie West. 43, are charged with nine counts of criminal possession of a forged instrument first degree.

Find 8News on Twitter, Facebook, and Instagram; send your news tips to iReport8@wric.com.