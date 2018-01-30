Past ‘History Makers’ honoree shares how it used the award to further its mission

RICHMOND, Va. (WRIC) — Several people sit around a table brainstorming at the Homeward headquarters on Commerce Road.

It is a meeting of the minds, but it is not just the work done within the office that is helping the homeless across the region. Work done on the streets is also making an impact.

Homeward is the regional planning agency tackling homelessness. It works with about 20 community partners to coordinate a response to the issue of homelessness in Richmond.

Since launching in 1998, their efforts have helped to lower the daily number of homeless individuals by more than 40-percent.

“Like in anything where you make changes and reach a plateau and you have to tweak what you’re doing,” Executive Director Kelly King Horne remembers.

Horne was at the helm six years ago when Homeward was honored by The Valentine as one of the 2012 Richmond History Makers.

“2012 was really the start of some really big work we did to change how our system operates,” she says about how Homeward used the award to further its mission.

At that time, Homeward and the groups in its network entered a new phase. They resolved to get the community more involved in the conversation.

“Looking at how people access services, how we help them get out of homelessness and all the partners.”

