Officer attacked during lunchroom fight at Varina H.S.

HENRICO COUNTY, Va. (WRIC) — Varina High School was placed on lockdown Tuesday afternoon after a large fight broke out during a lunch period.

Henrico Police said multiple officers responded to the cafeteria after the fight broke out. While trying to break up the altercation, police said several students attacked an officer, prompting that officer to pepper spray the students.

No arrests have been made, but charges are anticipated, according to police.

The school briefly remained on lockdown after the situation dissolved.

The following note was sent to parents by school officials:

We want to let you know that Varina High School called a lockdown this afternoon due to a fight that occurred during a lunch period. At this time, with the assistance of Henrico Police, the situation has calmed and our instructional day is continuing on schedule. The lockdown, however, remains in effect so that the school can support those students who need assistance. We will continue to address the matter directly with the students involved, the school will be making direct contact with their families, and we will share any additional information in a later update.”

