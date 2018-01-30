Local astronomer debunks super blue blood moon

Justin Bartel, the Science Museum of Virginia’s resident astronomer, is debunking the hype surrounding the super blue blood moon on January 31st.

According to Bartel, only one of three lunar events overlapping that day can create an unusual spectacle, and most of the world will miss it.

A “blue” moon, which describes the second full moon in a calendar month, is a fairly common event, despite inspiring a phrase that indicates rarity. For example, there’s a second full, or “blue” moon next month too.

The second phenomenon is a “super” moon”. A “super” moon is one when we see our satellite at its closest orbital distance. It appears 14% larger. Bigger, says Bartel, but not by much, ” To see the same effect up close, get your hands on a penny and a nickel and compare their sizes—one is about 11% wider than the other.”

The third phenomenon, the most spectacular, is a “blood” moon. That describes the moon’s appearance during a total lunar eclipse. Bartel explains, “Its face is lit by sunlight that’s been filtered and refracted (bent) by Earth’s atmosphere. For the same reasons sunrises and sunsets often look red, orange or pink, only reddish light falls on the Moon during an eclipse.”

But we won’t see it in Richmond. “The eclipse will still be in a partial phase as the Moon sets on Wednesday morning, and we’ll miss the total phase of the eclipse entirely.” The full lunar eclipse will be seen in New Zealand or eastern Australia but because of the date line it won’t be a “blue” moon.

The next total lunar eclipse visible in Richmond is Jan. 20-21, 2019.

In the meantime, enjoy the show on Wednesday.

