Government flubs State of the Union tickets with major typo

(ABC) — Even before President Donald Trump’s first State of the Union address Tuesday things got off to a rocky start with government officials sending out tickets containing one glaring typo: The word “union” was misspelled.

Members of Congress shared images of the tickets on Monday, which invited them to the president’s annual “Address to Congress on the State on the ‘Uniom’” scheduled for Tuesday at 9 p.m.

The Office of the Sergeant at Arms and Doorkeeper acknowledged the misprint and said it would reissue the tickets, but that didn’t stop critics from blaming the president.

Politicians on both sides of the aisle poked fun at the mistake, including Trump’s GOP opponent in the primaries, Sen. Marco Rubio.

Jimmy Kimmel highlighted the error on “Live” Monday as news of the gaffe began to spread.

“So we’re already off to a good start. If I’m not mistaken, the ‘Uniom’ was the side that won the Civil ‘Warm.’ Isn’t that right?” he joked. “Is there nothing they can’t screw up?

Looking forward to tomorrow’s State of the Uniom. pic.twitter.com/xdBUU3Pvo5 — Marco Rubio (@marcorubio) January 29, 2018

“There’s a good chance Trump thinks the State of the Union means he gets to present the award for his favorite state tomorrow,” Kimmel added.

“The Late Show with Stephen Colbert” also pounced on the opportunity to mock Trump.

Just received my ticket for the State of the Union. Looks like @BetsyDeVosEd was in charge of spell checking… #SOTUniom pic.twitter.com/ZgFTGtTkzv — Raul M. Grijalva (@RepRaulGrijalva) January 29, 2018

“The administration wants to showcase what the country is like now that Republicans are in charge of everything,” Colbert said. “And they may have done just that, because they sent out these real tickets to see ‘The State of the Uniom.’ Yes. Uniom!

“Now they’re reprinting tickets, and they’re going to recall the old ones, which could be tough — I’ve seen members of the Trump administration testify, and they can’t recall anything,” he added.

