Freeman High School student struck by school bus

HENRICO COUNTY, Va. (WRIC) — A Freeman High School student was struck by a school bus Tuesday morning.

Henrico County police told 8News that the bus was leaving the high school when it hit the teenage girl who was crossing Three Chopt Road around 8:50 a.m.

The student was transported to the hospital with non-life-threatening injuries, police said.

The school bus driver was later charged with failing to yield right away.

Henrico County Public Schools’ spokesperson Andy Jenks released a statement regarding the incident that reads:

“We are thankful to those community members who stopped to assist this morning and for our partners in Henrico Police and rescue for their swift action. There is nothing more important to us than the well-being of our students. Please join our thoughts and well-wishes for the student and family involved.”

