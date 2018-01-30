Free tax-preparation services to begin this week

RICHMOND, Va. (WRIC) — Free tax-preparation service will begin at more than a dozen locations throughout the Metro-Richmond area this week.

Families and individuals who earn less than $54,00 last year can receive free assistance with their 2017 income tax returns.

IRS-certified tax preparers will help qualifying taxpayers complete and file their federal and state returns at each site. To receive assistance, participants should bring photo ID, Social Security or Individual Taxpayer Identification Number cards, copies of tax returns from 2016, W-2 and 1099-R forms, and any other income tax-related documents.

In addition to getting help with their taxes, participants will learn if they are eligible for the Earned Income Credit (EIC), a tax benefit that could boost a federal refund by more than $6,300 for families with at least three children and nearly $500 for individuals. EIC eligibility is based on income.

