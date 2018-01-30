Former JMU Great To Super Bowl 52 With Philadelphia

RICHMOND, Va. – (AP) – For the second time in three seasons, a former James Madison football player is headed to Super Bowl, as Rashard Davis and the Philadelphia Eagles are a win away from hoisting the Lombardi Trophy.

The Eagles dominated the Minnesota Vikings in a 38-7 triumph in Sunday’s NFC Championship game at Philadelphia’s Lincoln Financial Field. They will face the AFC champion New England Patriots in Super Bowl LII on Sunday, Feb. 4 at U.S. Bank Stadium in Minneapolis, Minn.

A year removed from winning the NCAA Division I championship as a senior with the Dukes, Davis is currently on Philadelphia’s practice squad, and he will attempt to become the first JMU player in five years to win the world championship. Back in 2013, D.J. Bryant won the Super Bowl with Baltimore.

Other JMU stars to win a Super Bowl include five-time winner Charles Haley, who’s in the Pro Football Hall of Fame, and two-time champion Gary Clark. Haley won three times in San Francisco and two times in Dallas, while Clark won both of his titles in Washington. Most recently, Dean Marlowe advanced to Super Bowl 50 in his rookie season with Carolina

The Eagles will make their third appearance in the Super Bowl, seeking for their first title. They previously won NFC championships in 1980 and 2004

While at JMU, Davis played in 50 games, finishing his career with 114 receptions for 1,549 yards and 11 touchdowns. He also had four punt returns for a touchdown, all in 2016 to lead the country, and threw one touchdown pass on his only collegiate pass attempt.

As a senior, he was a First Team All-American by STATS, the Walter Camp Foundation and HERO Sports while earning Second Team All-America honors from the Associated Press. Davis was a First Team All-CAA punt returner and was voted 2016 Colonial Athletic Association Special Teams Player of the Year.