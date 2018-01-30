Flu outbreak forcing local hospitals to change visitation policies

RICHMOND, Va. (WRIC) – Starting immediately, all hospitals in the metro Richmond area are changing visitation policies as the area deals with one of the worst flu seasons in years.

VCU Health Systems announced Tuesday that all hospitals and health systems within the Central Virginia Healthcare Coalition will update their visitation guidelines. The changes are being made in collaboration with the Virginia Department of Health.

Under the new guidelines, only healthy adults will be able to visit the impacted hospitals, and only two adults will be able to visit a patient at a time.

The impacted facilities include VCU Health System facilities, Bon Secours, HCA Virginia, Southside Regional Medical Center, Centra Southside Community Hospital and Southern Virginia Regional Medical Center.

Signs will be posted with the new guidelines at all of the impacted facilities.

