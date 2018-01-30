Chesterfield County honors African-American veterans who served in world wars

CHESTERFIELD COUNTY, Va. (WRIC) — The Chesterfield Historical Society’s African American History Committee, in cooperation with Chesterfield’s Department of Parks and Recreation, will present a lecture/discussion at the County Museum on about African Americans who served in World War I and World War II, and their conditions of service in the U.S. and abroad.

The event will be held Saturday February 17 at 11 a.m. Registration is not required but seating will be limited.

Servicemen and servicewomen from Chesterfield County will be honored by sharing the stories of those identified and soliciting information on others.

For more information, call the County Museum at (804) 768-7311. The event is free but donations are welcome.

Find 8News on Twitter, Facebook, and Instagram; send your news tips to iReport8@wric.com.