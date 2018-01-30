Arrest made in Ashland double shooting

HANOVER COUNTY, Va. (WRIC) — A man and a woman are in the hospital after a double shooting in Ashland late Monday night.

Ashland police told 8News that officers responded to reports of a shooting at the Misty Pines Apartments off Arlington Street around 10 p.m. Both victims were transported to VCU Medical Center with non-life threatening gunshot wounds.

Tuesday afternoon, Ashland police announced the arrest of Kenen Stevens, 20, from Hanover County. Stevens is charged with two counts of Aggravated Malicious Wounding and firearms charges. He’s being held without bond.

