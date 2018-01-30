Amendment seeks funding for repairing Route 60 in New Kent County

NEW KENT, Va. (WRIC) — The New Kent County Sheriff’s Office is supporting a budget amendment for VDOT prioritization of resurfacing Route 60.

Citing road patches over the years and uneven pavement sections, the amendment seeks proper funding to fix those issues. The Sheriff’s Office says that safety has become a problem as motorists try and avoid road hazards by swerving and slamming on their brakes.

“We anticipate even more traffic being on Route 60 and continuing to cause a problem,” New Kent County Sheriff Joe McLaughlin said. “From a public safety standpoint, we are concerned because it has contributed to a number of accidents.”

Sheriff McLaughlin adds that traffic is expected to increase with I-64 construction to go along with people that take the route as an alternative when there is a backup.

There is no current timetable on when this amendment would go into effect if implemented.

