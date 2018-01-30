3 in 1: Blood Moon, Super Moon, Lunar Eclipse Happening Tomorrow

GLASTONBURY, UNITED KINGDOM - SEPTEMBER 28: (EDITORS NOTE: Image was created as a digital composite) Two images show the moon appearing as a 'supermoon' at midnight (L) and a red-tinged 'blood moon' as an optical effect of a total lunar eclipse visible at 3.45am (R) on September 28, 2015 in Glastonbury, England. Tonight's supermoon - so called because it is the closest full moon to the Earth this year - is particularly rare as it coincides with a lunar eclipse, a combination that has not happened since 1982 and won't happen again until 2033. (Photo by Matt Cardy/Getty Images)

WRIC– Central Virginia will only catch a small part of a rare three-in-one show that the moon is putting on tomorrow.

It’s a Blue Moon, Super Moon, and Total Lunar Eclipse all in one. This hasn’t happened since 1982, and the next isn’t expected until 2037.

A Blue Moon is another name for the second full moon in a calendar month. A Super Moon happens when the moon’s orbit is closest to Earth during a full moon, and a Lunar Eclipse occurs when the moon is in the Earth’s shadow.

The eclipse will be best seen in the western U.S. and Canada before moon set early tomorrow morning, and across the Pacific into Asia as the moon rises Wednesday night into early Thursday.

(photo courtesy of Earthsky.org)

The total eclipse won’t be visible for us here in central Virginia, but we will catch a partial lunar eclipse, and the StormTracker 8 team says that viewing conditions are favorable.

The partial lunar eclipse starts in Richmond at 5:51am tomorrow, reaching its max around 7:10am, and ending around 7:13am at moon set.

You may have been seeing on the internet that this is the first Blue Moon total eclipse in 150 years, but that’s only if you’re considering the Americas.

 