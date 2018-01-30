2 seriously injured after wreck involving school bus in King George County

KING GEORGE COUNTY, Va. (WRIC) — Two people were seriously injured after a school bus was involved in a two-vehicle wreck in King George County Tuesday afternoon.

The wreck occurred at around 3 p.m. in the 8000 block of James Madison Parkway. According to police, a large box truck struck a school bus that was stopped with its emergency lights activated to allow students off the bus. The impact of the crash forced the bus to overturn on its side, police said.

The several children who were on the bus were evaluated by emergency personnel and some were transported to an area hospital for treatment of minor injuries.

The driver of the school bus and the box truck were both transported via Med Flight for treatment of serious injuries.

The crash remains under investigation.

