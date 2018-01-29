Virginia’s U.S. Senators celebrate Recognition Act of 2017

WASHINGTON, D.C. – Today, U.S. Senators Mark Warner and Tim Kaine celebrated the Thomasina E. Jordan Indian Tribes of Virginia Federal Recognition Act of 2017. Kaine and Warner secured final passage of the bill earlier this month. Six Virginia tribes, the Chickahominy, the Eastern Chickahominy, the Upper Mattaponi, the Rappahannock, the Monacan, and the Nansemond, will now have federal recognition. Many of these tribes include descendants of Pocahontas’ Virginia Powhatan tribe. Federal recognition, which grant the tribes legal standing and status in direct relationships with the U.S. government.

This federal recognition also allows Virginia’s tribes to:

· Compete for educational programs and other grants only open to federally recognized tribes;

· Repatriate the remains of their ancestors in a respectful manner. Many of these remains reside in the Smithsonian, but without federal status there is no mandate to return the remains; and

· Provide affordable health care services for elder tribal members who have been unable to access care.

