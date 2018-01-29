Virginia assistant principal charged with stealing from Target

RESTON, Va. (WRIC) — A Northern Virginia Assistant Principal was arrested after she was caught stealing from a Target.

According to affiliate WJLA, 47-year-old Melissa Tochterman was arrested and charged with grand larceny. She is listed as an assistant principal at Hunter Woods Elementary School in Reston.

According to police, Tochterman left the Target, located at 12197 Sunset Hills Road, last Thursday with a cart full of unpaid merchandise worth $690. Officers who were called to the scene about a shoplifting case arrested her after reviewing video footage.

A Fairfax County Public Schools spokesperson says that Tochterman has since been placed on leave following the arrest.

