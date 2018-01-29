VCU to provide free dental care for “Give Kids a Smile Day”

RICHMOND, Va. (WRIC) — Virginia Commonwealth University’s School of Dentistry will provide free dental services for children who do not have dental insurance Friday, at the school’s annual Give Kids a Smile Day.

Dentists from the Department of Pediatric Dentistry will provide exams, cleanings, X-rays, fillings, extractions and needed treatment for children from birth to age 18. The Pediatric Dental Clinic is a 14-chair clinic that specializes in dental care for infants, children, and adolescents who are otherwise healthy, and also those who are medically compromised and have special health care needs.

The event is Friday, February 2, from 8 a.m. to 3 p.m. at the Lyons Dental Building at 520 N. 12th Street.

Give Kids a Smile Day is organized annually by the American Dental Association during National Children’s Dental Health Month in February. The program, which was designed to provide education and preventive and restorative oral health care, has served more than 5 million children nationwide since its launch in 2003.

For more information, or to schedule an appointment, call 804-828-9095. Walk-ins are welcome but are not guaranteed to be seen. Appointments are highly encouraged.

