U of R email account holders notified after discovery of breach database

RICHMOND (WRIC) – Thousands of University of Richmond email account holders have been notified after their credentials were recently discovered in an online database.

That database appears to be compiled from several data breaches over the past several years, including from LinkedIn, Adobe, Yahoo and other domains. University spokesperson Cynthia Price said the roughly 3,000 impacted accounts were not obtained from the university’s information systems. Instead, Price said the compromised credentials came from external sites created using a Richmond.edu email address.

“There is no breaching of our system whatsoever,” Price said, “but because (the website’s list) still contained emails linked to us, we wanted to make sure we alerted people to check their accounts.”

In an email to the affected account holders, the university recommended they change passwords immediately as a precaution.

The 3,000 or so affected Richmond accounts were just a small fraction of 1.4 billion contained within the database.

Find 8News on Twitter, Facebook, and Instagram; send your news tips to iReport8@wric.com.