RICHMOND, Va. (WRIC) — Comedian Kevin Hart announced Monday he is expanding his ‘The Kevin Hart Irresponsible Tour,’ adding over 100 new dates.

One of the those dates include Richmond.

Hart, 38, is set to perform at the Richmond Coliseum on Sunday, March 25.

Tickets for the newly added dates will go on sale to the general public starting Wednesday, January 31 at 12 p.m. at LiveNation.com.

