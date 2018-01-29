Stafford man arrested after leading deputies on chase with wife, child and drugs in car

STAFFORD COUNTY, Va. (WRIC) — A Stafford County man is facing a list of crimes after leading deputies on a chase with his wife and child in the car last week.

Authorities said they arrested 35-year-old Jason Robert Dehn last Friday, January 26 following a pursuit that began near Ridgecrest Court and ended after the suspect fled on foot and slipped on a hill in the area of Providence Street.

The suspect told deputies that he fled because his wife and 2-year-old child were in the car and have a protective order and against him. Deputies also found white powder and marijuana in the suspect’s pockets after apprehending him as well as multiple pills inside the vehicle.

Dehn was transported to Rappahannock Regional Jail and is charged with obstructing justice, possession of marijuana, driving under the influence, possession of controlled substances, eluding police, driving without headlights, abuse and neglect of children, and violation of a protective order.

