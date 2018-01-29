Stafford County soldier surprise

STAFFORD COUNTY, Va. (WRIC) — Students and staff at a Stafford County elementary school were treated to a heartwarming reunion Monday morning after a soldier who just returned home after six months in Afghanistan surprised his daughter during an assembly at the school.

A group of fourth-graders at Park Ridge Elementary gathered inside the gymnasium Monday Morning for what they thought was a ceremony for participating in their school’s ‘Spirit Night.’

One student in particular, 9-year-old Katie Mount, was called on stage to accept the grand prize.

Kristin Smith attended today’s ‘Soldier Surprise’ and will have a full report tonight on 8News at 5 & 6.

“And the grand prize goes to Katie Mount!” a school administrator yelled into the microphone.

She had no idea the grand prize was hiding behind the blue curtain behind her.

“”So do you have any idea what you think that might be? Maybe some extra toppings or something?” the administrator continued.

That’s when Katie gets a tap on the shoulder and turns around …

“Hey baby” her father, Brent Mount, said while greeting his daughter with open arms.

