Spotsylvania deputy donates bike to college student

SPOTSYLVANIA COUNTY, Va. (WRIC) — A Spotsylvania County Sheriff’s Office deputy went above and beyond the call of duty to help a college student in need.

An Eastern College student who bikes five miles to and from school each day recently had his bike stolen. Deputy Setlock learned of the student’s trouble through the Just A Hand non-profit organization. Setlock himself participates in the annual 250-mile bike ride from Chesapeake to Washington, D.C. After hearing about the student and his stolen bike, Deputy Setlock decided to donate one of his own gently-used road bikes.

The deputy also offered the student a ride to school if the weather ever keeps him from getting there safely.