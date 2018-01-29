Richmond police identify driver killed after crashing into pole Sunday night

RICHMOND, Va. (WRIC) — One man is dead after crashing into a light pole on Sunday night.

It happened a block away from Mechanicsville Turnpike on Magnolia and Anniston Streets.

The car ran off the road and hit the light pole and a tree, police said.

When police arrived on scene shortly after 10:30 p.m., the driver, later identified as 37-year-old Robert L. Munford, III of the 300 block of East 17th Street, was already dead.

Crews are still investigating what caused the crash.

Anyone with information that may be helpful to the investigation is asked to call Investigator J. Ozolins at 804-646-8671 or Crime Stoppers at 780-1000 or online at www.7801000.com. Crime Stoppers methods are anonymous.

Find 8News on Twitter, Facebook, and Instagram; send your news tips to iReport8@wric.com