Proposed ‘Netflix Tax’ shot down by House Finance committee

RICHMOND, Va. (WRIC) — Proposed legislation that would have impacted streaming services like Netflix and Hulu got shot down at the Capitol Monday morning.

HB1051 sought to apply the Communications Sales and Use Tax to services related to the streaming of audio and visual data.

It’s been dubbed the “Netflix Tax.”

Right now, the tax already applies to things like cable TV and satellite radio, but not streaming services.

It was introduced by Del. Vivian Watts (D-Fairfax).

Watts said the bill would have allowed outlets to play by the same rules.

Opponents argued Virginians are taxed enough.

The bill was voted down in the House Finance committee.

