CHESTERFIELD COUNTY, Va. (WRIC) — A heavy police presence has formed in a Chesterfield County neighborhood following a possible residential burglary.

Multiple officers are currently canvassing the area near Cove Ridge Terrace. A Police K9 is also assisting in the search.

Police have released no other details at this time.

