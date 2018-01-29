Police: Virginia man surrenders after standoff

HERNDON, Va. (AP) — A northern Virginia man who barricaded himself inside a home for hours and threatened to shoot at police officers was arrested Sunday after a standoff in a residential neighborhood, authorities said.

The roughly 10-hour standoff in Herndon concluded early Sunday afternoon when Anthony Moaf surrendered to officers. Fairfax County Police said they spent the morning trying to persuade the 21-year-old to surrender; they eventually deployed a police robot and tear gas grenades.

Authorities said they were initially called to the home at about 4 a.m. Sunday after receiving a report of a man threatening to fatally shoot family members. The man’s relatives made it out of the home safely and no one was injured.

But police said he then threatened to shoot at officers. They reported hearing what sounded like at least one gunshot fired inside the home, but they said it did not appear to be directed at law enforcers.

Following his surrender, Moaf was taken for a medical evaluation. Police said he faces charges of reckless handling of a firearm. It wasn’t immediately known if he has an attorney.

Residents in the immediate area were asked to stay inside and keep away from windows during the standoff.

