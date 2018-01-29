Police seek suspect who stole purse from Carytown restaurant

RICHMOND, Va. (WRIC) — Police in Richmond are asking for the public’s help identifying a suspect who is suspected of stealing a purse from a restaurant in the city’s Carytown neighborhood.

The alleged theft occurred at around 10:25 p.m. on Saturday, January 21 at a restaurant located in the 2900 block of West Cary Street. The victim told police that a customer inside the restaurant stole her purse after she walked away from the table before fleeing from the restaurant.

The suspect is described as a black male with dark hair and a full beard. He was wearing a dark-colored collared t-shirt and a light-colored baseball hat at the time of the incident.

Anyone with information about this incident is asked to call Third Precinct Detective Greg Sullivan at (804) 646-1950 or contact Crime Stoppers at 780-1000 or at www.7801000.com.

