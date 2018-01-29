Hanover Schools weighing public opinion on Confederate school names

HANOVER COUNTY, Va. (WRIC) – Residents of Hanover County are getting a chance to weigh in on whether two county schools with Confederate names and mascots should consider a change.

The school board will collect input from residents via an online survey. Printed copies can also turned in at several locations around the county, including public libraries and the school board office.

All input must be received by February 23.

The schools in question, Lee-Davis High School (the Confederates) and Stonewall Jackson Middle School (the Rebels), are both named after Confederate figures. There has not yet been a formal proposal to change the names.

