Friends lead effort to memorialize Chesterfield woman killed by falling tree

Related Coverage Chesterfield woman killed by falling tree while standing in driveway

CHESTERFIELD, Va. (WRIC) — Nearly a week since the tragic death of a Bon Air woman, family friends are inviting the community to help keep her giving spirit alive.

Susan Darnell died after a tree fell on her while she was in her driveway on Tuesday, January 23.

“No one deserves to go that way,” says Genesis Morton, whose family had known Darnell for years.

Darnell was a 38-year-old married mother of two.

“It’s just been really hard, it’s been honestly really hard and everyone’s been really supportive of the family. My family’s been there for them and everything. We’ve all been there trying to help them as much as possible. With it being how traumatic the incident was, like being at their own home, it’s made it impossible for some, for her daughter to want to go home.”

The Morton family is helping to lead efforts to make a memorial for Darnell at her home. That way when her children do return, they will not see sorrow but support.

“Susan was a really caring person, she kind of would take care of anybody and everybody,” explains Genesis. “She always was put together and always happy and never gave up. She would do anything for anybody.”

The Morton family is asking the community to drop off cards, flowers and stuffed animals at the home in the 8400-block of Bayfield Drive to let Darnell’s children know so many people are thinking of them.

There are also GoFundMe and Take Them a Meal accounts set up for the Darnell family.

Find 8News on Twitter, Facebook, and Instagram; send your news tips to iReport8@wric.com.