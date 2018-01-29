Effort to ban tethering dogs in extreme weather fails to move forward in Va. House

RICHMOND, Va. (WRIC) — Animal activists have been pushing for stricter regulations against leaving dogs outside in extreme temperatures.

But on Monday, the effort didn’t garner enough support from Virginia lawmakers.

HB646 called for a ban on tethering or chaining animals when temperatures are below freezing, 85 degrees or hotter, during severe weather warnings and during heat advisories.

Working animals would have been an exception.

The bill was introduced by Del. John Bell (D-Loudoun).

A House subcommittee of the Agriculture, Chesapeake and Natural Resources Committee voted 5-3 to “pass by indefinitely,” meaning the legislation will not move forward.

Activists said they will now focus their attention a bill that has yet to be heard in the Senate.

SB872 also calls for prohibiting dogs to be tied up outside in extreme conditions.

An online petition calling for a state law to protect dogs in harsh weather has collected more than 250,000 signatures.

