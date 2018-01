RICHMOND, Va. (WRIC) – One person is dead after crashing into a light pole on Sunday night.

It happened a block away from Mechanicsville Turnpike on Magnolia and Anniston Streets.

The car ran off the road and hit the light pole.

When police arrived on scene shortly after 10:30 p.m. the driver was already dead.

Crews are still investigating what caused the crash.

