Dozens brave cold waters in New Kent County for local non-profit

NEW KENT COUNTY, Va., (WRIC) — Despite the rainy weather, dozens took part in the New Kent County polar plunge Sunday afternoon at Rockahock Campground.

Whether they just dipped their toes in the water or took a quick plunge, the event supported Proclaiming Grace Outreach.

The non-profit provides home repairs, as well as offers a thrift store and food pantry.

Last year the organization provided over 100,000 pounds of food in New Kent and James City counties.

“Proclaiming Grace Outreach serves people,” said Proclaiming Grace Outreach President Jim Crouse. “We have over 100 volunteers and we have a good time serving those people.”

Money raised from Sunday’s polar plunge will support the campaign to build a new outreach center.

