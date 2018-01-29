Downtown YMCA temporarily closes after small fire

RICHMOND, Va. (WRIC) — A small fire Monday morning has temporarily closed the Downtown YMCA on W. Franklin Street.

Capt. Dyer with Richmond Fire told 8News that misplaced sweat pants near a sauna stove in the first-floor woman’s locker room sparked the fire causing approximately $5,000 worth of water damage.

Dyer said a 40-year-old woman sustained second-degree burn injuries to her leg in the fire.

It is unclear when the facility will reopen.

Find 8News on Twitter, Facebook, and Instagram; send your news tips to iReport8@wric.com.