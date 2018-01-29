Deputies: Man attempted to rob victims who declined to purchase cell phone

STAFFORD COUNTY, Va. (WRIC) — Deputies with the Stafford County Sheriff’s Office arrested a suspect on Sunday for attempting to rob two individuals at gunpoint who had decided not to purchase a cell phone from the suspect.

The incident occurred at around 7 p.m. on January 28. One of the victims told the responding deputy that he had met with an unknown person to purchase an iPhone 6S Plus. After seeing the phone, the victim decided not to move forward with the purchase and got back into his vehicle.

The suspect then, according to the victim, followed the victims back to their vehicle and asked, “What else you guys got?” He then began tapping on the driver’s side window with a firearm. When one of the victims attempted to get out of the vehicle, the suspect took off running.

Deputies set up a perimeter and brought in a police K9 and the drone team to assist with the investigation. The suspect, who has been identified as 20-year-old Dion McQueen of Stafford County, was located at a nearby residence and taken into custody.

After detectives obtained a search warrant, a firearm matching the victim’s description was found inside the house.

McQueen was transported to Rappahannock Regional Jail and incarcerated without bond. He is charged with attempted robbery and display of a firearm in commission of a felony.

Find 8News on Twitter, Facebook, and Instagram; send your news tips to iReport8@wric.com