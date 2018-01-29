Churches take steps at preventing the spread of the flu

PENNSYLVANIA (WRIC) — Churches are looking for ways to prevent the spread of the flu.

One in West Hempfield Township, Pennsylvania is replacing handshakes during the service with fist bumps and elbow touches.

It’s a change the church adopted a few years ago during flu season to lessen the spread of germs.

It’s not just on Sunday, folks are coming in and out every day of the week.

“We have NA five days a week, we have a drop-in center after school, we have a pre-school that also teaches parenting classes,” Union Lutheran Church pastor Carla Christopher explained. “So we’re used to having a lot of people come into an out of our doors, and we’re big fans of universal precautions.”

Churches are also adding sanitizer throughout the church and tissues in every pew. They are also encouraging people to wash their hand and wipe down everything touched by churchgoers.

