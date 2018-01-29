Chesterfield schools warning parents after increase in flu cases

CHESTERFIELD COUNTY, Va. (WRIC) — As children return to school from winter break and snow days, Chesterfield County Public Schools (CCPS) are seeing an increase in reported flu cases.

CCPS sent a warning to parents to keep their kids home if they show any signs of being sick.

If the student experiences a fever or feeling feverish/having chills, cough, sore throat, runny or stuffy nose, muscle or body aches, headaches, vomiting and diarrhea, CCPS says to keep the student at home and seek medical assistance.

The district also advised parents to keep children at home until they’re cleared by a health care provider and until the child is fever-free for 24 hours without medications that reduce temperature.

Last week, 1 in 15 doctor visits were for symptoms of the flu. That’s the highest level since the swine flu pandemic in 2009.

Thirty-nine states reported high flu traffic last week, up from 32 the week before.

Health officials recommend following “the three Cs:” Clean, cover and contain to prevent spreading the flu. That means wash your hands frequently with soap and water, cover your cough and sneeze and if you’re sick, contain your germs by staying home.

The full list of CCPS’ sick-day guidelines can be found here.

The Associated Press contributed to this report.

Find 8News on Twitter, Facebook, and Instagram; send your news tips to iReport8@wric.com.