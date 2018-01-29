Chesterfield Police investigating after residents walk in on possible burglary

CHESTERFIELD COUNTY, Va. (WRIC) — A large police presence responded to a Chesterfield neighborhood Monday night after residents reported that they may have walked in on a possible burglary.

Multiple officers, as well as a police K9, began canvassing the area near Cove Ridge Terrace shortly after 9:30 p.m. The victims reported that they discovered damaged property inside their home and then fled to call police after hearing loud noises in a separate part of the house.

Police do not have any suspects in custody at this time, but say there is no threat to the community.

The investigation is ongoing.

Find 8News on Twitter, Facebook, and Instagram; send your news tips to iReport8@wric.com.