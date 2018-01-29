Bill expanding DNA testing of misdemeanor convicts moves forward

RICHMOND, Va. (WRIC) — A controversial bill expanding Virginia’s data bank is moving forward.

The Senate Courts of Justice Committee voted Monday 13-2 to advance the bill that would require those convicted of a misdemeanor to provide a DNA sample for the state’s data bank.

Last year, the Virginia Crime Commission unanimously voted in support of expanding DNA testing.

The bill was prompted by the murder of University of Virginia Student Hannah Graham.

Hannah’s killer, Jesse Matthew, had been convicted of criminal trespassing back in 2010. Crime Commission Chair Rob Bell said had the DNA database included misdemeanors back then, police would have discovered that Matthew was a suspect in a 2005 rape earlier.

